On Wednesday, when Sultana went to work at one of Afghanistan’s state-owned TV news channels, she was blocked from entering her office. “We were told that the situation is not good, and that they want us to be safe,” the 28-year-old, who had worked as a journalist for 4 years, told VICE World News. The names and identifying details of Sultana and other Afghan journalists in this piece have been changed or withheld from this story to protect them from potential retaliation.