Outgoing NY Gov. Cuomo Grants Clemency To Father Of SF DA Chesa Boudin; ‘My Heart Is Bursting’

ALBANY, New York (CBS SF) – In his final hours before leaving office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he has commuted the prison sentence of David Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Gilbert was among six people who received clemency from the outgoing governor , who is resigning amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

“These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Gilbert along with Boudin’s mother, Kathy Boudin, were members of the Weather Underground and convicted for their role in an infamous 1981 Brink’s truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed .

Chesa Boudin was 14 months old at the time of the robbery.

Gilbert was sentenced to 75-years-to-life in prison. Kathy Boudin was paroled after serving 22 years.

In his clemency statement, Cuomo said that Gilbert is the only one in connection with the crime who remains imprisoned. The outgoing governor said Gilbert’s case will be referred to the state’s parole board.

Boudin tweeted a statement about his father’s release Monday evening.

“My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child’s birth, my dad – who’s been in prison nearly my entire life – was granted clemency,” the statement read.

Boudin also noted that while his father didn’t intend to harm anyone, “his crime devastated many families.”

“My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back,” the statement added.

Boudin also replied to his original post with a photo of himself as a toddler with his father, calling it “one of our last precious moment of freedom together.”