Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peterborough, NH

Cybercriminals Steal $2.3 Million From Peterborough, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FKrT_0baoPN0A00

PETERBOROUGH, NH (CBS) – The town of Peterborough, New Hampshire has lost $2.3 million in taxpayer money in an email-based fraud scheme.

The town sent money to cybercriminals, instead of the ConVal School District and a contractor working on a bridge project. Town officials don’t believe the funds can be recovered and are unsure if it will be covered by insurance.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating and believes the email scam originated overseas. The Secret Service said the funds were converted to cryptocurrency.

“These criminals were very sophisticated and took advantage of the transparent nature of public sector work to identify the most valuable transactions and focus their actions on diverting those transfers,” the town said in a press release Monday.

Staff members from the town finance department who were directly targeted have been placed on leave, though it is not believed anyone from the town was involved in the crime.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peterborough, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
Peterborough, NH
Government
City
Peterborough, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybercriminals#Nh#The U S Secret Service#The Secret Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Peterborough, NHKeene Sentinel

Peterborough asking insurer to cover $2.3M lost in scam, official says

PETERBOROUGH — Town officials hope to recoup from insurance $2.3 million stolen from public coffers in a cyber scam this summer before considering other ways to raise those funds, according to Town Administrator Nicole MacStay. Peterborough, which has a $15.8 million budget this year, doesn’t know yet whether the Concord...
Peterborough, NHKeene Sentinel

Peterborough scammed out of $2.3M; funds meant for ConVal, contractors

PETERBOROUGH — The town has lost $2.3 million through a cyber scam, Peterborough officials announced Monday. “We do not believe that the funds can be recovered by reversing the transactions, and we do not yet know if these losses will be covered by insurance,” selectboard Chairman Tyler Ward and Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

New Hampshire town loses $2.3 million to overseas scammers

Peterborough, a small New Hampshire town, has lost $2.3 million after BEC scammers redirected several bank transfers using forged documents sent to the town's Finance Department staff in multiple email exchanges. BEC scammers use various tactics (including phishing and social engineering) to compromise or impersonate their targets' business email accounts,...
Akron, OHnatlawreview.com

Cybercriminal Pleads Guilty to Laundering Over $300 Million in Bitcoin!

The Department of Justice reported that Larry Dean Harmon (38, of Akron, Ohio) “agreed to the forfeiture of more than 4,400 bitcoin, valued at more than $200 million at today’s prices, and other seized properties that were involved in the money laundering conspiracy. Harmon will be sentenced at a date to be determined and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, and mandatory restitution.” The August 18, 2021 report entitled “Ohio Resident Pleads Guilty to Operating Darknet-Based Bitcoin ‘Mixer’ That Laundered Over $300 Million” included these comments about to court documents, that Harmon:
Greenbelt, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Mail Carrier Among 4 Arrested In Scheme To Smuggle Methamphetamine Through Mail

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with a June indictment alleging that they conspired to ship methamphetamine through the U.S. mail to a mail carrier they allegedly bribed to re-route the packages to conspirators. Charged are: Robert DuBois Miller III, 30, of Bowie Isaiah David Hamilton, 24, of Upper Marlboro Raynard Jordan Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro Walter Ellis Minor III, 30, of Lanham The indictment was returned June 23 and unsealed with their arrests. Between August 2019 and February 2020, Miller, Hamilton and Johnson were allegedly part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Between October 2019 and January 2020, Miller allegedly mailed...
California StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
Economycounton2.com

NH hermit ‘River Dave’ gets $180,000 from tech billionaire

CONCORD, N.H. — The billionaire CEO of a software company has given a former hermit in New Hampshire $180,000 to rebuild his cabin in a new location. A spokesperson for Palantir Technologies told the Concord Monitor that CEO Alexander Karp wrote a personal check to David Lidstone, who had spent nearly 30 years living on someone else’s property.
Gaithersburg, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

46-Year-Old Melissa Heyer Sentenced To Federal Prison For Submitting False Claims To U.S.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 46-year-old Melissa Heyer was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for submitting false claims to the United States.  Heyer was sentenced for submitting false claims to the United States, specifically for claiming to have worked hours on a government contract when she allegedly was not at work.  Judge Russell also ordered Heyer to pay $107,300 in restitution. According to her plea agreement, Company A was a subcontractor for Company B, providing employees that performed national security duties for the Department of Defense (DOD). From January 2017 until March 2019, Heyer worked for Company A but was assigned on a day-to-day basis to work for the DOD on national security matters at...
Fargo, NDJamestown Sun

Feds offer $5M for info leading to alleged fentanyl kingpin's arrest

FARGO — Federal agents are offering $5 million to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of a Chinese national believed to be the leader of an international fentanyl trafficking ring that reached North Dakota. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday, Aug. 30, it is...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Reward up to $5 Million Offered for Alleged Fentanyl Dealer

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that it is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Chinese national suspected of leading an international fentanyl trafficking operation that authorities uncovered after an overdose death in North Dakota. Jian Zhang...
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

Several area residents charged in connection to alleged drug pipeline

PITTSBURGH — Forty-seven people have been charged in six separate, but related, indictments with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearm violations following a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the Pennsylvania counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday. According...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Operation Return to Sender nabs several locals in drug trafficking network

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Forty-seven individuals have been charged in six separate, but related, indictments with narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and firearms violations following a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today at a press conference held in Punxsutawney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy