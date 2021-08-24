Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Health Officials Hope FDA’s Full Approval Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Will Convince Holdouts

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Bay Area public health officials are hoping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine will convince the hesitant and the holdouts to get their shot.

“This approval now furthers our confidence that not only does the vaccine work it’s also very safe,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong who oversees Santa Clara County’s testing and vaccination efforts.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first in the United States to receive the full approval of the FDA. Public health officials hope the move will bolster confidence in the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

“Social media gets you kind of brainwashed into thinking that sometimes the vaccine can be bad,” said resident Dannae Gutierrez after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the mass vaccination site at the county fairgrounds.

Gutierrez says she had serious concerns about the safety of the vaccine — fears lessened by the FDA’s approval.

“I was so opposed to taking the vaccine,” said Gutierrez. “But then I realized that I had to protect older people and younger people as well. And that’s the main initiative of why I took it.”

Labor attorneys say the FDA’s approval may give more companies the green light to require their employees to get vaccinated.

“The question mark about these vaccines was, could you mandate under an emergency use authorization?” said UC Hastings law professor Dorit Reiss. “FDA approval removes that question and places vaccine mandates on very strong legal footing.”

San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Council Urges All Businesses To Implement Vaccination Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the Delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases, the Bay Area Council called on all private-sector businesses in the region to implement vaccine requirements for in-person employees and customers. “As leaders that have a stake in the health of our region and economy, it is time for us to stand unified and support requiring vaccination against COVID-19, excluding those with religious or medical exceptions, as a condition of on-site employment or receiving services,” the group said in its recommendation. The council, which is backed by more than 300 large employers in the Bay Area, made...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Stop: Bicyclists To Treat Stop Signs As Yield Signs Following Passage of AB 122

by Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Whether a pedestrian, cyclist, or driver, stop signs on the road currently mean stop for all. However, cyclists will soon have the option to treat stop signs at times as yield signs, thanks to the passage of AB 122. California lawmakers passed AB 122 with bipartisan support. The bill allows cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs when it’s safe to do so. The bill now heads to Governor Newsom’s desk. “We must encourage smarter, safer, more efficient transportation options that help people choose to get out of their cars. This cuts down on...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Berkeley To Require Proof Of Vaccination At Indoor Restaurants, Gyms, Large Events

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The city of Berkeley issued a new health order Wednesday requiring patrons of certain businesses and large indoor events to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting later this month. The order (.pdf) issued by city health officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez comes amid concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta variant. “Not only do vaccinations lower each person’s risk of infection and sickness, they increase our entire community’s safety,” Hernandez said in a statement. Starting September 10, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues or any other place serving food or...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Weekly Testing For All City Employees

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — City officials have announced that as of Oct. 1 all municipal employees will be required to produce proof of COVID vaccination or face weekly tests. The policy approved by the city council will apply to all 1,520 permanent and temporary city employees as well as those who volunteer. “As the largest municipality in the county it is incumbent upon us to lead by example and follow the County Health Officer’s recommendation to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19,”said Mayor Chris Rogers in a news release. Santa Rosa joins a growing number of Bay Area cities, counties and school districts have adopted, or are exploring, similar measures for workers. “This is an important preventative measure to mitigate COVID-19 transmission risk for staff and the community we serve,” Rogers said. On Aug. 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar policy for county employees effective Sept. 7. Additionally, the county health officer issued an order calling for all fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service workers and staff at disaster shelters to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing effective September 24.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Facebook Announces First Affordable Housing Projects In $150M Initiative To Help Solve Housing Crunch

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Facebook gave the thumbs up to four new housing projects in the Bay Area, targeting people living on the streets, people in danger of becoming homeless and the very low income. “We all live in communities that are facing homelessness crisis,” said Anu Natarajan, who heads up Facebook’s Housing Initiative. The initiative has committed $150 million to help solve the housing crisis. On Wednesday, the company announced the first four projects including Lighthouse at Grace, which will transform a former fraternity house near San Jose State into a multi-story complex with around 100 units. Artist’s rendering of an affordable...
Marin County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Unvaccinated Marin County Teacher Infected Students in May Delta Variant Outbreak

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in Marin County appears to have been at the center of a COVID delta variant outbreak last May, according to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report that was released by the CDC on Friday stated that back on May 25, the Marin County Department of Public Health was informed by an elementary school that two days earlier, an elementary school teacher who had not been vaccinated reported receiving a positive COVID-19 test result. According to the report from the CDC, the teacher reported becoming...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Health Officers Reaffirm In-Person Schooling Amid Delta Variant Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With the school year underway, Bay Area health officers reaffirmed their support for the resumption of in-person learning amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant. “The lack of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic not only disrupted education, but it also weakened social supports and harmed the mental health of students,” said a joint statement by health officers from all nine Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley, along with health officers in the Monterey Bay area. Read the full statement here Officials went on to say, “The risks and benefits of returning to...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

Millions Of Californians To Lose Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Next Month

CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) – A lifeline for many during COVID-19, federal pandemic unemployment benefits will be cut off next week for millions of Californians. “The benefits really helped me,” said Rosana Madrigal, who has been looking hard for her next job…ever since her management position with the U.S. Census Bureau ran out last year. In the meantime, she’s been depending on the federally-funded unemployment benefits enacted during the pandemic which gave her more than $400 a week. “They gave me peace of mind; I didn’t have to worry about that and I could concentrate on looking for a job,” Madrigal said. But she’s already...

