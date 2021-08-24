The record holder for tallest living man in the US dies at 38
Igor Vovkovinskiy, crowned the tallest living man in the US by Guinness World Records in 2010, died Friday at 38, said his mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska. Vovkovinskiy was 7 feet, 8.33 inches tall, according to Guinness. He died in a hospital from heart disease with his mom and brother by his side, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by Svetlana. Just hours before his death, Vovkovinskiy was able to spend time with his brother's family and had his last dinner, which was a piece of Kyiv cake and Fanta, his mother said.www.wfft.com
