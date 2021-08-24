Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

2 Stabbed In St. Paul Light Rail Platform Fight Near State Capitol Building

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7ZAL_0baoNtao00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation on a light rail train platform near the Minnesota State Capitol Building Monday.

Metro Transit police say officers were called to the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul just before 7 p.m. on a report of a fight. The officers arrived to find one stabbing victim, while another victim was later found at the nearby White Castle restaurant.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and both victims are expected to survive.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Rail#Transit Police#Stab Wounds#Metro Transit#Accident#Wcco#White Castle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Pinned By Van Inside St. Cloud Auto Shop Suffers ‘Significant Leg And Arm Injury’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man suffered “a significant leg and arm injury” Saturday after he was pinned against a wall by a van inside a St. Cloud auto repair shop. Police say it happened at about 2:41 a.m. in a business on the 500 block of St. Germain Street East. The victim, a 66-year-old St. Cloud man, was injured after the driver said his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator when pulling the vehicle inside the shop. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Grey Eagle, is said to have called 911 immediately, and victim was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Police say they believe this was an accident, but they are asking for anyone with more information to call 320-251-1200.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead In St. Paul Condo Identified As Angela Huntington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman found dead in a St. Paul condo earlier this week has been identified as 55-year-old Angela Huntington. The St. Paul Police Department says relatives found Huntington dead Monday morning in her Summit Hill condo. The circumstances surrounding her death appeared suspicious, prompting police to initiate a homicide investigation. No information on how Huntington died has been released. Additionally, no arrests have been made in the case, nor has any motive been determined. Huntington’s death marked the 22nd homicide in St. Paul this year. Anyone with information about her death is asked to call police at 651-266-5650 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be left online here.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — Tucked underneath the Wabasha Street Bridge near downtown St. Paul, Raspberry Island became a popular spot for Blake Swanson and his friend Evan Meide. They spent many late summer nights in the parking lot with their crew of car lovers. “I’ll open my doors, let my music play, everybody listens because great acoustics in that area,” Meide said. That was plan early Sunday morning after a night out in the city. Meide was driving, with Swanson and Swanson’s girlfriend in the car. “Never felt like I was gonna be in danger because it was usually with a pretty...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

3 Members Of ‘Native Mob’ Gang Sentenced To Prison For Distributing Meth, Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Department of Justice says that three members of the “Native Mob” gang have been sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine and for assault. The three members sentenced were 32-year-old Robin Lee Lussier (“Ratchet”), 26-year-old Willard Duane Reed III (“Leftfield”) and 25-year-old Joshua Adam Hanks (“Souless”). All three were said to be active in the gang, and prosecutors said from Dec. 1, 2015 through Jan. 1, 2019, Lussier and Reed conspired to traffic meth by the pound throughout northern Minnesota, “including but not limited to Cass Lake, Bemidji, and the Red Lake Indian Reservation.” The justice department said that,...
Independence, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

At Least 1 Dead In Independence Crash, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadly crash in the west metro is leading to a lengthy road closure. The West Hennepin Police Department says the crash happened in Independence on County Road 6, between County Road 83/110 and County Road 90. Check back for more details in this developing story.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1st-Degree Manslaughter Charge Added Against Former Officer Kim Potter, Accused In Daunte Wright’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright in April, now faces an additional first-degree manslaughter charge. Days after the shooting on April 11, Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the 20-year-old’s death. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added the additional charge on Thursday, after reviewing the evidence and consulting a use-of-force expert. Ellison’s office says that Potter committed first-degree manslaughter while also committing the misdemeanor of recklessly handling a firearm when she shot Wright. The original second-degree manslaughter charge says Potter created an unreasonable risk and “consciously took a chance” of causing Wright’s death...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dennis Edmondson Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Lavonte Love

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to Sunday evening’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Lavonte Baymond Love. Dennis Edmondson faces four felony counts in Ramsey County, including second-degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, the incident started around 8:40 p.m. at a gas station on the 700 block of Arcade Street in St. Paul. Police spoke to a woman who said she was at the gas station with her friend, who approached a man – identified as Edmondson – to try to sell him clothes. Edmondson allegedly pulled out a gun and told the friend that he would...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting Near Minneapolis Strip Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday evening near a busy north Minneapolis shopping center. Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. The victim was brought to HCMC, and is expected to survive. The suspect is still at large.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Arden Hills, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Custom Bicycle Built For Adult With Disabilities Stolen In Arden Hills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man living with disabilities is now without his custom-built bicycle — and authorities want the public’s help to get it back. (credit: RCSO) The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the unique, two-framed bike was recently stolen in Arden Hills. (credit: RCSO) Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call 651-266-7320.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

3 Ex-MPD Officers Ask Judge To Block Streaming Of Trial In George Floyd’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Defense attorneys for the three former officers charged in the death of George Floyd are asking the judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the courtroom. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to go to trial next March for aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s murder. The world watched as former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin stood trial in the murder of Floyd, and was ultimately convicted. It’s the first time in state history cameras were allowed to show unprecedented gavel-to-gavel coverage, allowing people to see the full process. “What we learned is transparency. Cameras...
Greenwood, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Some Of BWCA To Reopen As Firefighting Progresses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Portions of the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness are set to reopen Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The U.S. Forest Service’s Superior National Forest office posted a video on Facebook Tuesday discussing the latest update on the northern Minnesota wildfires. BWCAW in the Tofte, LaCroix, and Kawishiwi Ranger Districts will reopen to the public for overnight and day use, but portions of Whelp and John Ek fire will remain closed due to active fire. Greenwood Fire (credit: Kurt Rogers) USFS says any permits that were issued for closed portions of the BWCAW will be cancelled and refunded through next Friday, September...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police Arrest 33-Year-Old Chicago Man In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Youth Baseball Coach Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested a 33-year-old Chicago man in Decatur, Illinois. The man is currently in custody in Chicago, and is awaiting extradition. He has not been officially charged, but Fadden said he would be for second-degree murder. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Luck Is Running Out’: Three Deadly Shootings In St. Paul Within 24 Hours

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There were three homicides involving gunshot victims within hours of each other in St. Paul on Sunday, the city’s police department confirmed — the string of violence exhausting investigators tasked with responding. “Our luck is running out. We need to put a stop to this violence,” said Natalie Davis of St. Paul police in a late Sunday night news conference. “Cops are tired – it’s heartbreaking. It’s deeply concerning.” The most recent homicide happened Sunday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Earlier Sunday morning, there was a deadly shooting downtown and just three hours later, police also...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Phrasing Of Referendum To ‘Strike And Replace’ Minneapolis Police Under Scrutiny

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a little over two weeks, Minneapolis voters will start going to the polls. On the ballot is a referendum to essentially “defund” the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety. The referendum states: “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?” Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels said he is suing to change the wording...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Updates Figures With 22 More Deaths, 1,904 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a continued rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 1,904 virus cases and 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased. The update brings the state’s total positive cases to 653,288 since the pandemic began, with 7,839 deaths attributed to the virus. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose once again, now standing at 6.7%. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status. The...
Bemidji, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 67-Year-Old Man Dies In Bemidji Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 67-year-old man died in mid-August in a single vehicle car crash in Bemidji. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place on Cardinal Road Northwest between Balsam Road Northwest and the Bemidji/Beltrami County Regional Airport shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Officials say the driver, identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as Dale Bushman, died at the scene. An investigation indicates that Bushman’s car left the roadway and turned over. The case is under investigation, and an accident reconstruction is pending from the Minnesota State Patrol.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Felony Charges Filed Against George Howard, 47, In I-94 Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Felony charges have been filed accusing a Minneapolis man of shooting and killing another driver in an apparent road rage incident on I-94 Sunday. George Howard, 47, was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder with intent and one felony count of second-degree murder without intent on Tuesday. (credit: Minneapolis Police Department) According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Howard was driving a white Volvo on Dowling Avenue North when he engaged in a “road rage incident” with a blue BMW on an entrance ramp to the interstate. Authorities say video surveillance cameras captured the incident as the victim exited his BMW and...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

SWAT Officers Arrest St. Paul Man In Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Lavonte Love

Update: On Wednesday, Dennis Edmondson, 37, was charged in connection to Lavonte Love’s shooting. Read the update here. ———- MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man over the weekend. According to police, Lavonte Baymond Love was driving an SUV in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Love was fatally wounded by gunfire and was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital a short time later. No other passengers in Love’s vehicle were struck. Police announced Tuesday that a 37-year-old St. Paul man was...
Carver County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Suffers ‘Traumatic Injuries’ In Crash With Vehicle Near Carver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old Carver man suffered “traumatic injuries” after he was struck by a vehicle while biking Tuesday in Carver County. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. on County Roads 11 and 40 in Dahlgren Township, located west of Carver. The victim is being treated at a Minneapolis hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit him, a 75-year-old woman from Belle Plaine, wasn’t injured, but was taken to a Waconia hospital for observation. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. To Expand Embedded Social Workers To 21 Police Departments By 2022: ‘The Future Of Public Safety’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In what is being called the “future of public safety,” Hennepin County officials announced that its embedded social worker program is expanding to a total of 21 police departments countywide. On Tuesday, Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse announced that the program is growing to now include seven more suburban police departments by 2022. These police departments include Minnetrista, Corcoran, Orono, Deephaven, Wayzata, Medina and South Lake Minnetonka. “The expansion of Hennepin County’s embedded social worker program is all about the intersection of public safety and mental health,” LaTondresse said. “It’s about equipping local law enforcement with another tool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy