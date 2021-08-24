2 Stabbed In St. Paul Light Rail Platform Fight Near State Capitol Building
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation on a light rail train platform near the Minnesota State Capitol Building Monday.
Metro Transit police say officers were called to the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul just before 7 p.m. on a report of a fight. The officers arrived to find one stabbing victim, while another victim was later found at the nearby White Castle restaurant.
Police say a suspect is in custody, and both victims are expected to survive.
