Members of Testament, Protest The Hero, Shearwater and More Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Heavy Cover of Toto’s “Hold The Line”

Even though Korn’s vocalist Jonathan Davis recently contracted COVID, and is still recovering, the band is back on tour. According to the band Davis has tested negative so it is save to continue the tour, it seems like the singer is still battling with the side effects of the deadly virus. At their recent stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL, the singer was seen performing most of the concert while sitting down. You can check out a clip of the performance below.