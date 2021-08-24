Cancel
Members of Testament, Protest The Hero, Shearwater and More Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Heavy Cover of Toto’s “Hold The Line”

By Alison Alber
Cover picture for the articleIt might take 44 covers, but satire late-night show Two Minutes to Late Night finally gathered some artists to cover the classic rock song “Hold The Line” by Toto. The cover comes a month after the show’s hardcore cover of Pixies’ classic “Where is My Mind?” According to Stereogum, Host Gwarsenio Hall invited several metal musicians to join in on the 45th cover song of the show, and what a lineup it is.

