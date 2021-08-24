Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers: Revisiting the astounding Seth Curry trade

By Matty Breisch
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, the Dallas Mavericks found a diamond in the rough by the name of Seth Curry. The younger brother of Steph and the son of Dell, Seth broke into the league as a UDFA in 2013, where he played for two different NBA teams over his rookie season. After spending his 2014-15 season in Pheonix and his 2015-16 season in Sacramento, Curry latched on with the Mavs for his fourth professional season and burst onto the scene in a big way.

section215.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Tyler Bey
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Dell#Udfa#Mavs#Gm#Doc Rivers#Slovenian#Nba Draft#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Hardaway Jr. Makes A Knicks Porzingis Prediction

DALLAS - With the current makeup of the Dallas Mavericks roster, there isn't a player who will influence the ceiling of the team more than Kristaps Porzingis. Between being needed as a rim protector and a secondary scorer, his role holds significant importance. He had a resectable regular season as he posted average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while appearing in 43 of the Mavericks' 72 regular season appearance.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard Hinting At 76ers Trade w/ Cryptic Tweet? Timberwolves Want Ben Simmons

Sixers rumors continue to pick up steam as Ben Simmons trade rumors simmer with the 2021-22 NBA season around the corner. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move for the 76ers star and trade De’Angelo Russell or Patrick Beverley? Damian Lillard trade rumors are also coming your way. Does Damian Lillard want to get traded to the Sixers after sending out a cryptic tweet? CJ McCollum went on a podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he believes Damian Lillard wants to stay in Portland. SUBSCRIBE to our new Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors channel and help get us to 2k SUBS!
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

DALLAS - As the start of training camp is still weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks remain tied to some players in a few rumors (or fact-based speculation). Goran Dragic remains a member of the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is still a restricted free agent. There are a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why the Philadelphia 76ers could be a big disappointment in 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had a productive offseason. Coming off a second-round playoff exit as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to see how the 2021-22 NBA season could end up being a bigger disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, as training camps quickly close in,...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Mavs Trade Is Centered Around Marvin Bagley III

Finding ways to get better this NBA offseason and potentially add another high-level talent to pair with Luka Doncic was the main goal of the Dallas Mavericks, yet they really did not improve too much in terms of overall roster talent. Dallas struck out on going after guys like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and as a result, they settled with re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and they brought in wing Reggie Bullock.
NBAthecomeback.com

The Celtics, Trail Blazers, and Mavericks are the NBA’s swing teams

It’s a quiet time in the NBA offseason, with free agency settled and the trade market on pause. That means it’s a good time to evaluate how teams did in the offseason and how they might stack up before the season. Let’s evaluate a few mid-tier contenders — teams that...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is where 76ers reportedly stand with Ben Simmons trade

Trade talks surrounding Ben Simmons have cooled considerably in recent weeks, but there is still a belief among many that he has played his last game with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have not gotten particularly close to trading Simmons this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There...
NBASporting News

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid says he loves playing with Ben Simmons, but can they make it work?

Things are happening in Philadelphia. While chatter and rumours regarding All-Star guard Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers have been an underlying theme of the NBA's offseason, those talks moved to the forefront of discussions after the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that Simmons no longer wants to be with the franchise and does not plan to report to training camp.
NBAESPN

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid denies 'rift' exists with Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid has denied a reported "rift" with 76ers teammate Ben Simmons and said Wednesday in a series of tweets that he loves playing with the embattled star in Philadelphia. "Stop using my name to push people's agendas," Embiid tweeted. "I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben....

Comments / 0

Community Policy