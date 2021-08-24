Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend ISD elementary school goes virtual due to COVID outbreak

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3PBU_0baoMj7P00

A COVID-19 outbreak has forced one Fort Bend Independent School District elementary school to go virtual.

According to Pecan Grove Elementary School 's online COVID-19 dashboard , 26 students and one teacher tested positive. That makes up about 3.26% of the school's population.

Virtual classes will start on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. FBISD said students will return to face-to-face instruction on Aug. 30.

Pecan Grove is the first FBISD school to have to revert to virtual learning due to COVID cases.

Click here for more information .

Here's the message from the district :

"Following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Pecan Grove Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021. On Tuesday, August 24, the instructional day will begin at 9:30 a.m. School will take place online during the normal hours of operation for the remainder of the week. Students will tentatively return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021."

Check out our YouTube playlist for more education stories :

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pecan Grove, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Health
Fort Bend County, TX
Education
Fort Bend County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Covid#Isd#Covid 19 Dashboard#Fbisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy