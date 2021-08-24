Fort Bend ISD elementary school goes virtual due to COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has forced one Fort Bend Independent School District elementary school to go virtual.

According to Pecan Grove Elementary School 's online COVID-19 dashboard , 26 students and one teacher tested positive. That makes up about 3.26% of the school's population.

Virtual classes will start on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. FBISD said students will return to face-to-face instruction on Aug. 30.

Pecan Grove is the first FBISD school to have to revert to virtual learning due to COVID cases.

Click here for more information .

Here's the message from the district :

"Following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Pecan Grove Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021. On Tuesday, August 24, the instructional day will begin at 9:30 a.m. School will take place online during the normal hours of operation for the remainder of the week. Students will tentatively return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021."

Check out our YouTube playlist for more education stories :