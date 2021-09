To many, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is a top NL Cy Young contender. Many, but not everyone, apparently. Around the halfway point of the season, Wheeler was considered the probable runner-up to Jacob deGrom, who was having an incredible season before injuries shut him down for the year, earlier this month. After deGrom’s injury situation worsened, the award was Wheeler’s to lose. His ERA has risen over the last two months, but he’s still one of the best arms in the game, even if not enough people are talking about him.