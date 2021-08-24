Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galt, CA

Galt Officers Harminder Grewal And Kapri Herrera Remain In ICU Following Head-On Crash

By Renée Santos
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8Dzm_0baoMD4H00

GALT (CBS13) — The Galt community came together for two officers who were seriously hurt in a deadly head-on crash on Highway 99 near Dillard Road over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXzq3_0baoMD4H00

Officer Kapri Herrera (credit: Galt Police Department)

The Galt Police Department identified the officers as Harminder Grewal and Kapri Herrera.

“Hoping they will be home soon,” said Lori Martin, the owner of Sheila’s Country Rose Florist in Galt.

Martin knows just how far kindness can go and thinks about the officers’ kindness that was cut short over the weekend when the two were unexpectedly hit by a pickup truck head-on while heading to help with the Caldor Fire.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca, who died on impact. Two of his passengers were sent to the hospital.

Both officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Their unit was mangled so severely, it had to be hoisted on a tow truck.

“We knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy walk away from this, so it was frightening,” Martin said.

She specially crafted arrangements for the officers and their families as a show of love and support.

“They give so much back to us, protecting us and having to go through something like this,” she explained.

And she’s not the only one giving back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAq4W_0baoMD4H00

Officer Harminder Grewal (credit: Galt Police Department)

Christopher Young and Brittany Weldon—both complete strangers—are now coming together to honor and pray for the officers.

“We are a special community. I have never lived in a town that has so much camaraderie,” Weldon said.

“By the grace of God, God willing they will have a good recovery and make it through this,” Young said.

The community gathered outside the Galt Police Department at 8:00 p.m. to pray for the officers and their recovery.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Young
Person
Lori Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Back To Us#Police#Sheila#Uc Davis Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Hurt In Shooting Near Stockton; Woman, 30, Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were shot in Stockton late Wednesday night. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 11 p.m. to the 3400 block of Farmington Road to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies found a pool of blood in the middle of a parking lot as well as a bloody print on a doorway of a nearby room, but no one was inside. Around the same time, Stockton police officers were also investigating something in their jurisdiction. Officers say they found two shooting victims, but their story didn’t add up. Detectives were eventually able to sort out that both the incidents were related. Apparently, the sheriff’s office says, shots were fired after someone confronted someone else in the group about cheating. Just after the shooting, deputies say everyone involved jumped in a car and drove away from the scene that deputies found. The group then ended up in Stockton police’s jurisdiction, where they eventually called for help. Deputies have since arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Wilson in connection to the shooting. She is facing charges of attempted murder and is being held without bail.
Rocklin, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Rocklin Resident Cameron Gabriel

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Rocklin resident Cameron Gabriel back in July, police announced on Thursday. Damon Allen Benson, 29, of Rancho Cordova, was booked into the Placer County Jail on charges related to the homicide. Cameron Gabriel (credit: Facebook) Benson is suspected of killing Gabriel, 48, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his East Midas Avenue home on July 25. Gabriel appeared to have been dead for some time. Rocklin police said the Rancho Cordova Police Department shared information in early August that led investigators to a witness of the homicide. Detectives later were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Benson, who was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on separate charges. Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Rocklin Police Department.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Arrest Looters Found Near Evacuated South Lake Tahoe Homes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Two suspected looters were arrested in evacuated South Lake Tahoe this week. According to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, deputies from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office who were in the area assisting with the Caldor Fire spotted a man near a home in the area of Spruce Avenue and Heather Lake Avenue. Upon seeing the deputies, the man—a 27-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident—reportedly got into a car and tried to drive away. Deputies pulled the driver over and determined he had been looting the area. He faces additional charges of failing to leave an evacuation zone,...
Tracy, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Active Police Investigation In Tracy Has W. Clover Road Closed

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area of W. Clover Road, near Buthumann Avenue, in Tracy due to police activity Wednesday afternoon. Police Activity: Please find alternate routes and stay out of this area due to an active police investigation. We will provide an update once the area is open.#tracypd pic.twitter.com/ByCFQdCxvY — Tracy (@tracypd) September 1, 2021 Tracy police say there is an active police investigation in the area, but would give no specifics. People in the area report seeing a large police presence. Updates to follow.
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Early Morning Shooting At Modesto Apartment Complex

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting at a Modesto apartment complex early Thursday morning. Modesto police say officers responded to the Sherwood Gardens apartments along Sherwood Avenue a little before 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear at this point. No suspect information was available. A heavy police presence remains at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released.
Davis, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Several Lanes Of EB I-80 Near Davis Blocked Due To Crash

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a trailer has several lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near Davis closed early Thursday afternoon. Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Solano) The crash happened near Old Davis Road just before 1 p.m. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but no injuries have been reported. Lanes 3-6 are now blocked due to the crash, California Highway Patrol says. A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are being urged to either avoid the area or prepare to deal with traffic. No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Some Of The First Caldor Fire Evacuees Begin Journey Back Home

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — The last two weeks have been a blur for Caldor Fire evacuees who have been waiting for word to return home, though some mandatory evacuation orders were lifted across the area. Home was in Kathy Clark’s heart as she watched her Pollock Pines home from afar. “I would just like to go back and water my flowers. That’s all we wanted to do,” she said. She and her husband, some of the first evacuees, packed up and left, staying at two evacuation shelters before moving to an RV park in Plymouth. “We had four dogs, four cats in the trailer,...
Citrus Heights, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights Shooting Victim Identified As 34-Year-Old Roseville Man

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The man who died after he was found shot several times in a Citrus Heights neighborhood last week has been identified. Citrus Heights police said, back on Aug. 26, officers responded to the intersection of Lichen and Carmelwood drives to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, a man was found lying on the ground; he had been shot several times, officers said. Life-saving measures were started by officers and medics soon rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point, but detectives have said that they believe the incident to be isolated. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 34-year-old Roseville resident Pavanpal Singh Paintal. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to leave a tip at (916) 727-5524.
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Nonprofit In Caldor Fire Evacuation Zone Burglarized; 6 Chainsaws Taken

PIONEER (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of the chaos surrounding the Caldor Fire evacuation orders and burglarized an Amador County nonprofit. Wood Angels is a Pioneer-based organization that provides firewood to those in need. Wood Angel’s shed after the burglary. (Credit: Wood Angels) On Tuesday, however, the organization discovered that thieves had broken into one of their sheds and made off with all six of their chainsaws. It’s the first time the organization has ever dealt with theft. “to the thieves, if you are reading this, I hope you understand how badly you crippled your community,” Wood Angels wrote in a Facebook post. “You have jeopardized hundreds of elderly citizens and veterans from receiving wood, which is their only source of heat.” The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the burglary. Wood Angels is now trying to raise money to replace the chainsaws. People interested in helping out the organization are urged to go to Wood Angels’ website, the Guys Saw Shop, or American River Bank.
Kyburz, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Call For Help Amid Caldor Fire Answered In Kyburz

KYBURZ (CBS13) — Throughout the fight against the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, we have heard stories of courage, with community members stepping up to do what they could. John Lucia is a quiet, unassuming guy living along the quiet stretch of Highway 50 in Kyburz. “Samuel Kyburz picked out where the sawmill was going to be, where gold was discovered. He was this key guy in California history but nobody knows about him,” Lucia said. Th history buff made history himself last Wednesday night as the Caldor Fire raged across from where he lives on the American River. Crews were scrambling...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire; Suspect Put On Mental Health Hold

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a person with mental issues is believed to have started a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento County early Tuesday morning. The scene was along Propitious Court, off of Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards. Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews responded just after 3:30 a.m. and found a heavy fire. Firefighters were soon able to knock down the flames, but not before the home was damaged. The extent of the damage is unclear. pic.twitter.com/mFY06ZyBVE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 31, 2021 A resident of the home is believed to have started the fire, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. That person has since been put on a mental health hold. No one else is believed to have been home at the time and no injuries have been reported.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Operations Team: ‘We Are Not Out Of The Woods Yet’

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Smoky skies from the Caldor Fire blanketed the Tahoe basin, showing signs of the road ahead. “We definitely have a lot of concerns still left, we are not out of the woods yet,” explained Caldor Fire operations spokesperson Lisa Cox. A break in the winds and lower temperatures Thursday allowed fire crews to make a direct attack. Cox hopes humidity helps the firefight. “Below that inversion layer- we do get good humidity recovery that allows firefighters to do a lot of work in the middle of the night,” she explained. Heavenly Ski Resort is normally a popular destination for...
Patterson, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter From Patterson Badly Burned While Fighting Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A West Stanislaus Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter was badly hurt while fighting the Caldor Fire over the weekend. Officials said Patterson resident Richard Gerety III suffered serious burns to his body after falling into a burned area on Saturday. Gerety was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center burn unit. He suffered second-degree burns to 18-20 percent of his body, officials said. He remains hospitalized. Two other firefighters have been injured while fighting the Caldor Fire, which has now prompted evacuation orders for all of South Lake Tahoe as of Monday. There have also been a total of two civilian injuries.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 53, Found Dead In Stockton; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a 53-year-old man was found dead late Sunday morning. Stockton police say, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Church Street to investigate a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive. Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, officers say. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. Exactly how the man died has not been detailed by authorities at this point. No motive or suspect information is available. Anyone with information relevant to the homicide investigation is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County Reinstating Indoor Mask Order As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Multiply

MODESTO (CBS13) — Stanislaus County is reinstating their order for all people to wear a face mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases surge again. The order will go into effect Saturday and directs people to wear a mask when indoors in workplaces and public settings. With the more transmissible Delta variant now widespread across the country, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have spiked considerably – the county health officials saying they’ve gone from 38 patients on July 16 to 299 patients by Wednesday. Stanislaus joins Sacramento and several other counties across the state who have put their mask orders back in place over the summer.
Arden-arcade, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Dead After Vehicle Fire In Arden Arcade Neighborhood

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a car that caught fire in an Arden Arcade neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene was along Belport Lane and Elvyra Way. Metro Fire crews responded to the area just after 6 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters say the flames were extinguished and one person was found dead inside the vehicle. Arson investigators are now handling the case, but it’s unclear exactly how the fire started – and how the person died. No other details about the incident have been released at this point.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Standoff In Sacramento Ends With Suspect Under Arrest

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect at the center of a standoff in Sacramento is under arrest. He’s accused of shooting someone, then turning his gun on responding deputies. On Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of someone being shot. Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene, which is in the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive, and found a male who had been shot. While deputies were treating the victim, the suspect allegedly began shooting at them, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.  Deputies then took cover and got the victim away from the scene. Heavy police presence at Folsom Blvd and Bradshaw for a barricaded armed subject. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 29, 2021 The suspect then reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. People were asked to avoid the area of Bradshaw Road and Folsom Boulevard as a precaution. SWAT officers also responded to the scene. A sheriff’s department public information officer announced Saturday night that the suspect was taken into custody. No further information about the suspect was released. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.  
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘The Fire Couldn’t Have Come Any Closer’: Crews Save Camp Sacramento From Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have saved Camp Sacramento from being ravaged by the Caldor Fire. The popular campsite, which is operated by the City of Sacramento, was in the path of the Caldor Fire over the weekend. More than 60 cabins, many built in the 1930s, and other buildings are spread out across the 14-acre property. Officials say the flames burned right up to the line of cabins. But, thanks to the hard work of firefighters, all of the buildings were saved. “The fire couldn’t have come any closer than it did to Camp Sacramento,” said City of Sacramento...
Vacaville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 42, Convicted On Federal Gun Charges After 2020 Chase In Vacaville That Ended With Ammo Exploding In Car

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A man has been convicted on federal gun charges after a 2020 high-speed chase that ended in Vacaville with his car catching fire – and the ammunition inside exploding. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a release on Monday that 42-year-old Hayward resident Eligio Nunez has been found guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the incident happened back on Aug. 7, 2020. Nunez led officers on a high-speed chase that day in a stolen Lexus. Eventually, he bailed from the car in a grassy area off of Shelton Lane in Vacaville – but the car soon caught fire. The ammunition that was inside the car then exploded, officers said. Nunez was found in a dry creek bed and arrested. Officers said they later found three handguns inside the burned car. Prosecutors noted that, with 10 previous felony convictions, Nunez was already prohibited from owning guns. With the latest federal conviction, Nunez is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Embers Flying Outside Of Caldor Fire Containment Line Sparking New Fires

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Caldor Fire is picking up steam, raging down Echo Summit and into the Tahoe Basin. The intersection of 50 and 89 in South Lake Tahoe is normally where traffic would be backed up with people preparing for the last holiday weekend of the summer but California’s summer hot spot is a ghost town as the Caldor Fire charges towards Lake Tahoe. Officials gave early evacuation orders giving Tahoe tourists and residents time to get out. “Get yourself and your family and get away from the area,” said Sacramento Fire Department Chief Gary Loesch. We drove east on Highway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy