CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — Masks will be now required in schools in Crown Point, Indiana because of a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Crown Point Community School Corporation said after just nine days in school, 55 people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 880 people are under quarantine as close contacts. The district noted that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has empowered the state health commissioner to establish requirements schools must follow when students test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as close conducts. The commissioner issued an order under which in mask-optional environments, anyone within six feet of...