This is what Josh Heupel is up against at Tennessee. Good news: There are 25 seniors on the roster. Bad news: They have won a total of 39 letters as Volunteers and only 11 have started a game at Tennessee (six transferred in for 2021). For the fifth- and sixth-year guys, Heupel is their third coach, excluding the two weeks that Kevin Steele ran the program in January. The fifth-year guys have a 10-24 conference record. If Heupel can win over enough seniors to his way of doing things, and convince them to lead with enthusiasm, it will shorten the long road ahead.