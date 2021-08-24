Cancel
Illinois State

Missing man last seen Friday leaving Illinois for Noblesville

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A Silver Alert was declared Monday for a man last seen Wednesday leaving Illinois for Noblesville, according to Indiana State Police.

Gary Scheuermann, 73, is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday in South Holland, Illinois, near the Indiana state line, wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals, according to the alert. He was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate AGM306.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.

