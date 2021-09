Montgomery County residents with compromised immune systems can now receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the county said. Residents can get the third dose of the vaccine at various locations, including local pharmacies, doctor’s offices and county-operated clinics. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared guidance that people with a variety of conditions, such as organ transplant or cell stem recipients, an advanced HIV infection, patients with cancer, people who are taking medications that weaken the immune system and others are now eligible for the third dose. At this time, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for third doses.