COVID cases begin to strain mid-Michigan hospitals

COVID-19 cases are continuing their slow uptick in mid-Michigan, and local health officials say there's already a strain on local hospitals.

Dr. Paul Entler, Vice President of Quality and Performance, Sparrow Hospital

“The hospital is nearing full capacity and the concern is we’re expecting wave four of COVID," said Dr. Paul Entler, who serves as the vice president of quality and performance at Sparrow Hospital. "We’ll probably see a continued rise in cases over the next month and capacity remains an issue not just for COVID patients but for other patients needing acute medical care."

Entler said Sparrow has seen a gradual increase in COVID hospitalizations. He said that mid-Michigan is on track to see overcrowding in critical care units not so far off from the situation in Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.

"We are strained and working feverishly now,"

" We are strained and working feverishly now ," he said. "The things we're seeing in the South, we're essentially seeing similar issues here within our own Lansing area right now and we haven't even hit the peak of another surge either."

Michigan like the rest of the U.S. is seeing COVID-19 numbers trend higher than in recent months. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,920 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days. Statewide there are more than 1,100 people hospitalized with the virus.

The jump in cases comes as the Ingham County Health Department announced that the agency will begin administering third vaccine doses to residents who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Entler says that facing down a potential fourth wave is daunting.

“Having been at this for a little over 18 months and then having capacity issues and volume issues and trying to find places to care for patients becomes very disheartening at time," he said.

Despite rapidly changing case numbers health officials' recommendations have remained the same: get vaccinated, social distance and wear your mask.

