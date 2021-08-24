Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Far east El Paso will soon have new luxury apartments.

Furman Malooly Development, a recently formed partnership, is scheduled to break ground on Desert Commons on Sept. 1.



The apartment complex will be located at 2801 Zaragoza.

Desert commons will be the latest luxury multi-family development in El Paso.

It's part of a mixed-use development that will offer residents walkability to nearby restaurants and retail store

