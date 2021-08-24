Two People Hospitalized after Motorcycle Struck in Georgetown Township

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Township today.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Schoolside Drive and Baldwin Street.

Police say both people riding the motorcycle were wearing helmets and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if the driver who hit them would be facing any fines or charges.

