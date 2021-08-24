Cancel
Georgetown Township, MI

Two People Hospitalized after Motorcycle Struck in Georgetown Township

By Quinton Zuk
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Township today.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Schoolside Drive and Baldwin Street.

Police say both people riding the motorcycle were wearing helmets and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if the driver who hit them would be facing any fines or charges.

