Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana teen found guilty of smothering his young siblings

By Louis Casiano
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA - An Indiana teenager was convicted last week of smothering his two younger siblings to death on two separate occasions. Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Nickalas Kedrowitz guilty on two murder counts, the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News. He was 13 when he allegedly killed his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, and 1-year-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Osgood, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Smothering#Smothered#Fox News#Wxin Tv#Wxix Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Dolton, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

3 arrested during protest in Dolton over fatal police shooting of Alexis Wilson

DOLTON, Ill. - Three people were arrested in Dolton Wednesday night as a group protested the fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Alexis Wilson. Community organizers had planned to stand outside a meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were stopped by police. Activist Camiella Williams said officers blocked about 15 protesters from getting close to the outdoor meeting.
Plainfield, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen skateboarder dies days after Plainfield crash

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A teenager who was hit by a truck while riding a skateboard last week in suburban Plainfield has died. Tyler Eberly, 15, was pronounced dead Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. On Aug. 26, officers responding to reports...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen charged in fatal Red Line shooting

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in an August shooting on a CTA Red Line train. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Aug. 19 on a northbound train near the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. Three males approached a 23-year-old man on the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot dead outside West Side elementary school

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning near an elementary school in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 41-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the street with multiple gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. near Frazier International Magnet Elementary School in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek help identifying male who fatally shot man in traffic

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a gunman who fatally shot a man in traffic Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say 33-year-old Travell Miller was stopped in traffic while taking his 7-year-old daughter to school when he was ambushed by a gunman at about 7:33 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police: Girl, 4, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say the child was in front of a home in the 600 block of W. 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when she was struck by unknown gunfire. The girl was hit in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Mother of fallen CPD Officer Ella French thanks public for support, wishes daughter 'Happy Birthday'

CHICAGO - The mother of fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French shared a letter thanking supporters on Aug. 31, which would have been French's birthday. In her letter, Elizabeth French writes, "Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."

Comments / 0

Community Policy