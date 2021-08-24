Indiana teen found guilty of smothering his young siblings
INDIANA - An Indiana teenager was convicted last week of smothering his two younger siblings to death on two separate occasions. Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Nickalas Kedrowitz guilty on two murder counts, the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News. He was 13 when he allegedly killed his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, and 1-year-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.www.fox32chicago.com
