Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate Modern Love in Tiffany & Co.'s Historic Campaign

Hypebae
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Tiffany & Co. appointed Beyoncé and Jay-Z as its new brand ambassadors. Now, the jewelry company has unveiled its newest campaign starring none other than the Carters. “Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love,...

CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Tina Knowles Goes Off on People Criticizing Beyonce for Wearing Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce's mom is out for blood against those who've turned her daughter's Tiffany campaign into a controversy about blood diamonds. Tina Knowles went off on Instagram on all the "socially conscious activist[s]" who've called out Bey for wearing the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond ... which is from a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
New York City, NYObserver

A Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Is the Star of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Tiffany’s Ad

It’s no secret that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are fans of Jean-Michel Basquiat — Jay-Z in particular has been known to name check the endlessly famous multidisciplinary artist in his lyrics — but the celebrity couple has taken their fandom to a new level with their first advertisement appearance for Tiffany & Co. In the campaign, which was made as part of Tiffany & Co.’s About Love initiative, Jay and Bey are pictured posting next to Equals Pi, a 1982 canvas by Basquiat that had previously belonged to a private collector. Although Jay and Bey have a robust personal art collection, Equals Pi is actually owned by Tiffany & Co.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Diddy’s daughters honour late mom and model Kim Porter’s legacy with runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana show

In a fitting tribute to their mother’s legacy, late-model Kim Porter and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James made their couture debut at the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy.Almost three years after Porter passed away from pneumonia, her daughters walked their first-ever fashion show on Sunday with A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian in attendance.While D’Lila was dressed in a short blue and white dress complete with a matching fascinator, Jessie wore black and red accents. Chance Combs, half-sister to the 14-year-old twins and Sarah Chapman’s daughter...
Beauty & FashionEssence

Beyoncé Steps Out In A Little Black Versace Dress

Put your freakum dress on. Queen Bey is kicking off her 40th birthday in style. The singer attended the 18th anniversary of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in a jet black Versace design from the brand’s FW 2021 collection. She paired the safety pin dress (that costs $3495 if you’re feeling especially luxe) with $1395 hot pink, square toe satin pumps. Alexa, play “Freakum Dress” and then “6 Inch” by Yoncé.
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Why Were So Many Pop Girlies at the D&G Show?

Few brands in fashion get people riled up as much as Dolce & Gabbana, whose very public history of controversial remarks and behavior still lingers in everyone's minds. The conversation around the label's place in the industry was once again brought up over the weekend when seemingly every main pop girlie and rap starlet came out for D&G's fancy multi-day Alta Moda couture festivities in Venice.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Tiffanys Campaign Is Here, Kendall Jenner Bares All For Jacquemus, And More!

Tiffany reveals ‘About Love’ campaign with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany & Co. has shared its hotly-anticipated campaign with mega-star couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The series celebrates modern love and iconic couples—so who better to star front and center than the Carters (marking the first time the duo has starred in a campaign together.) The images portray Beyoncé in the iconic and revered Tiffany Diamond, as the couple pose against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 work, Equals Pi.* Adding to the notable first, this is the artwork’s first public appearance. According to the brand, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, it was purchased by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, forever solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. Meanwhile, Jay Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The campaign is accompanied by a short film, in which the couple sing a reimagined version of Moon River, made famous by the seminal 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Tiffany & Co reinvents brand with help from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and a Basquiat

The definition of luxury, from its distinctive blue box to its association with breakfast, Audrey Hepburn and Moon River, like the jewelry it sells Tiffany & Co’s brand image is ornate with iconic features. Adding more gems to its collection, its latest campaign ‘Above Love’ features Jay-Z, a Balmain-clad Beyoncé, a rarely seen Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a priceless 128-carat yellow diamond.
Designers & Collectionsillinoisnewsnow.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
Celebritiessaobserver.com

THE ‘BLOOD DIAMOND’ BEYONCE’ UNKNOWINGLY PROMOTED

Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised fans when Tiffany & Co unveiled its latest campaign, “About Love”, starring the couple. Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign is off to a rough start. The jeweler’s signature yellow Tiffany Diamond, worn by the “Formation” singer was not what she believed it to be. Posing in front of...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.

