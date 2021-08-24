Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate Modern Love in Tiffany & Co.'s Historic Campaign

Tiffany reveals ‘About Love’ campaign with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany & Co. has shared its hotly-anticipated campaign with mega-star couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The series celebrates modern love and iconic couples—so who better to star front and center than the Carters (marking the first time the duo has starred in a campaign together.) The images portray Beyoncé in the iconic and revered Tiffany Diamond, as the couple pose against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 work, Equals Pi.* Adding to the notable first, this is the artwork’s first public appearance. According to the brand, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, it was purchased by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, forever solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. Meanwhile, Jay Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The campaign is accompanied by a short film, in which the couple sing a reimagined version of Moon River, made famous by the seminal 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).