Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians. Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine. A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty. His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Ap#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

3 Florida House Democrats Become Apologists for Biden’s Surrender in Afghanistan

After President Joe Biden completed the U.S. Military’s full retreat and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, marking the end of the 20-year conflict, a bipartisan effort questioning his leadership began to emanate out of the U.S. Congress. Several Florida House Democrats have quietly expressed their distaste for the way the evacuation out of Afghanistan took place, fearing backlash from leadership if they spoke out against the president.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
PoliticsVanity Fair

Rudy Giuliani Claims He’s More Lucid Than “90% of the Population”

As we’ve discussed at length around these parts, one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is “WTF happened to Rudy Giuliani?” In the years since he made a name for himself as “America’s mayor,” the guy has squandered his reputation approximately 357 different ways, from helping Donald Trump try to overturn the results of a free and fair election to shaving in the middle of a crowded restaurant. In between, he’s unwittingly appeared in a Sacha Baron Cohen movie with his hand down his pants, butt-dialed countless reporters, farted so frequently he was banned from Trump’s debate prep sessions, held a press conference next to a sex shop, taken to hawking cigars and gold coins on YouTube, had his home and office raided as part of a criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings, had his law license suspended in New York and D.C., and been sued for $1.3 billion over his election-fraud lies. In short, he’s a clown, and even Trump seems to know it.
PoliticsNBC News

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman likely to plead guilty Wednesday

A former associate of Rudy Giuliani is expected to plead guilty to federal campaign finance charges, court documents show. The man, Igor Fruman, a Ukrainian-born businessman, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by New York federal prosecutors in October 2019. But the case's court docket says a "change of plea" hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
LawPosted by
Deadline

Rudy Giuliani Lawyer Says Smartmatic Smears Were “Product Disparagement” Not Full-Out Defamation – Update

Rudy Giuliani’s attorney rehashed conspiracy theories and was light on evidence when pressed by a judge Tuesday in a defamation suit brought by voting software firm Smartmatic. Joe Sibley of Camara & Sibley asked New York State Supreme Court Judge David Cohen to dismiss six of the claims against his client Giuliani because they constituted “product disparagement,” or calling the software lousy, not defamation. The latter is the charge brought by the company in a lawsuit against Fox, three of its hosts, Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Defendants have asked for the case to be dismissed and their counsel, one by one,...
Politicswfxb.com

Rudy Giuliani’s Communications Director Resigns

Rudy Giuliani’s communications director has resigned from her position. Christianné Allen has worked at Giuliani Communication LLC since December of 2019 and in a statement yesterday said she is “proud of the accomplishments we achieved” and outlined her role in launching Giuliani’s podcast. She said she is leaving to join an unnamed ‘rising tech startup.’ Allen will be replaced by Todd Shapiro of Shapiro Associates in New York who has worked with the former mayor for the past 6 months.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Giuliani can't dodge vote-fraud defamation suit, judge rules

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani must face the $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by the voting technology company he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election to hurt his client Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled. The lawsuit, by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., properly explained how Giuliani’s false...
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Rudy Giuliani’s Contempt For Truth Laid Bare In Newly Released Transcript

Rudy Giuliani told Justice Department agents it was fine to “throw a fake” while campaigning, according to a newly released transcript of a 2018 interview probing a suspected FBI leak of sensitive information to the former New York mayor. Giuliani denied in the interview being leaked details by FBI agents...
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Fox News, Giuliani circle drain in bid to duck defamation suit

MANHATTAN (CN) — The voting-technology company Smartmatic appeared likely Tuesday to advance a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Rudy Giuliani for pushing a baseless ballot-rigging conspiracy theory after the 2020 election. Smartmatic’s complaint, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, is one of the largest defamation complaints ever filed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy