Bradley Beal Wants To Extend His 3PT Range: "I'm Not Trying To Compete With Dame, I'm Not Logo Lillard. But I Want To Shoot Deeper Threes And Shoot More Threes."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the league, and he finished second in the race for the scoring title. Beal had a stellar year this season, averaging 31.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 4.4 APG. While he is already a spectacular player, it seems as though Bradley Beal has a specific area that he wants to improve in to make himself even better.

