PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 10 days ago

PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. PrimeEnergy shares have climbed 16% since the...

