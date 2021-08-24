Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schiff says Afghanistan evacuations by Aug. 31 deadline 'very unlikely'

By Emily Brooks
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRrRJ_0baoIQ9e00


H ouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff cast doubt on the ability of the United States to evacuate all U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, allies, and at-risk Afghans from the country by an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw military forces.

The California Democrat’s comments came after a classified briefing on Monday with intelligence officials.

Schiff said evacuations by Aug. 31 are “possible” but “very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIV’s, the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders, women leaders.”

“I am encouraged to see the numbers of people evacuated, increasing readily to the point where we evacuated 11,000 people in a single day,” Schiff continued. “Nonetheless, given the logistical difficulties of moving people to the airport and the limited number of workarounds, it's hard for me to see that being fully complete by the end of the month. And I'm certainly of the view that we maintain a military presence as long as it's necessary to get all U.S. persons out and to meet our moral and ethical obligation to our Afghan partners.”

VETERAN LAWMAKERS SAY AUG. 31 AFGHANISTAN DEADLINE CREATES ‘PANICKED SITUATION’

Lawmakers in both parties have pressed President Joe Biden to extend the deadline for all troops to leave the country in the wake of the Afghan government’s collapse and the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country. The Taliban have warned there will be “consequences” if the U.S. is not gone by the deadline.

Biden signaled on Sunday that U.S. troops may stay past Aug. 31.

"The security environment is changing rapidly," the president said.

Schiff’s expressed concerns the chaotic situation at the Kabul airport could make it an attractive target for terrorists. U.S. defense officials warned over the weekend the Islamic State affiliate ISIS Khorasan may be trying to target American citizens near the evacuation center in Afghanistan.

Schiff also said, "Intelligence agencies’ assessments of the Afghan government's ability to maintain itself became increasingly pessimistic over the course of the last six months.”

“There were any number of warnings that the Taliban might take over, and some that included a potential of a very rapid takeover,” Schiff said, but added no one predicted such a rapid collapse.

Several lawmakers in both parties have signaled the messy troop pullout from Afghanistan will prompt a barrage of congressional inquiries into what went wrong. Schiff said he considered the briefing on Monday the start of such an effort.

“That review will look at more than just the last couple of weeks, but rather why after 20 years, and our efforts to stand up an Afghan government and military force that could be self-sustaining, it ended falling apart so quickly,” Schiff said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But some Democrats warned against prematurely deeming the problem an intelligence failure.

"I do not believe at this point, sitting here today, that I have any evidence of an intelligence failure," Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army ranger, told CNN.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 4

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Special Immigrant Visa#Afghans#Americans#Siv#Taliban#Islamic#Isis Khorasan#Intelligence#Democrats#Democratic#Cnn#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz's office 'wouldn't help' Texans stranded in Afghanistan, says Rep. Joaquin Castro

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday accused U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of refusing to help Texas families stuck in Afghanistan. “I got several calls to my office from Texas families saying your office wouldn’t help them get families out of Afghanistan so they were calling a Texas congressman instead,” the San Antonio Democrat wrote in a tweet responding to Cruz.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump calls for Biden apology, Pentagon brass to resign over Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded his successor apologize for the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan. He said that President Biden handed the Taliban “a country on a silver platter.”. “I think the best thing he can do is apologize to the American people and apologize to the world,”...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump, others wrong on US gear left with Taliban

The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn’t worth the $80 billion or more being claimed this week...
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Congressman Says Democrats Will Not Hold Joe Biden Accountable on Afghanistan

Members of Tennessee’s GOP delegation said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has behaved in an untrustworthy manner on the matter of Afghanistan. Just the News reported Tuesday that Biden, in June, waived an important congressional mandate. That mandate would have forced members of the Pentagon to inform Congress, in depth, about the risks of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

GOP douses Afghanistan withdrawal with misinformation

The Afghanistan withdrawal has gone poorly enough for the Biden administration, and it did itself no favors with its faulty predictions about how it would be carried out. But even in the midst of the worst stretch of the Biden presidency thus far, the lure of misinformation has proved irresistible to its GOP critics.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's handling of US-Afghanistan war

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" August 31, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. And thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. We begin with this FOX News alert. We have major breaking news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy