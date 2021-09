Dylan Morris looked elite. That’s the word Cade Otton used, and honestly, it’s hard to argue. In Saturday’s open scrimmage – which was attended by roughly 1,500 fans inside Husky Stadium – the second-year starter from Puyallup completed 17 of 26 passes, throwing for 214 yards with two passing touchdowns as well as a rushing score. The highlight was a 27-yard touchdown strike up the seam to wide receiver Rome Odunze – who corralled the pass and held on, despite being sandwiched by Husky safeties Julius Irvin and Cameron Williams. Morris later slung a short completion to running back Kamari Pleasant, who coasted into the end zone for a 15-yard score that capped off a meticulous 99-yard march.