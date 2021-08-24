Cancel
NFL

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Suffers foot injury

 10 days ago

Etienne is questionable to return to Monday's preseason game at New Orleans due to a foot injury. During the second quarter, Etienne was looked at by the Jaguars' training staff in the sideline tent, but afterward the rookie first-round pick was able to walk on the leg in question, per Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville. With the contest closing in on halftime at the time of the injury announcement, Etienne likely will remain on the sideline until the clock hits zero. If so, he'll end preseason Week 2 with one carry for one yard and one catch (on one target) for three yards.

Travis Etienne
#Jaguars#New Orleans#American Football
