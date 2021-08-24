Simon Barrett's Seance to Stream Exclusively on Shudder

Horror fans know that, with Shudder, you get to embrace the spirit of Halloween all year long, but that also means that when we officially start heading into the spooky season, the streaming service pulls out all the stops to go above and beyond what any other streaming service might have planned. With today marking the 61-day countdown to Halloween, the service revealed what audiences can expect in the coming months, from exciting movie debuts to exclusive originals to an all-new Halloween-themed special from horror host Joe Bob Briggs. Keeping in tradition with previous years, the streamer will also unveil a new "Ghoul Log," a stream of a seasonal scene with Halloween-themed sound effects and visuals that fans can put on their TVs to evoke the spirit of the season, which will be officially unveiled on October 1st.