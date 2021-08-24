Simon Barrett's Seance to Stream Exclusively on Shudder
Filmmaker Simon Barrett has delivered horror fans a number of indie hits over the past decade, from You're Next to The Guest to Blair Witch, with the writer making his feature-film directing debut earlier this year with Seance. With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting theaters when Seance was released, not all horror fans might have had the opportunity to check out the creepy adventure, with the film confirmed to be making its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder on September 29th. With Shudder being the go-to streaming service for horror fans, the debut of Seance will be just the start of compelling offerings coming to the platform in the coming months.comicbook.com
Comments / 0