Texas offers No. 2 running back in 2024 class, Stacy Gage

Nobody has been a better recruiter on Texas’ staff over the past few seasons than Stan Drayton. The running backs coach has brought in top prospects nearly every cycle, with Bijan Robinson being the crown jewel in the 2020 class.

On Monday, Drayton began working on the 2024 class by offering four-star Stacy Gage. Coming out of IMG Academy, the soon-to-be sophomore is already up to 25 offers. After seeing he is listed at 5-11, 200 pounds, it’s easy to see why Gage will be recruited by every program in the country.

Within the past three days, offers from LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State have poured in alongside the Longhorns. Originally from Tampa, Gage can be considered a true prospect from the state of Florida.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 41 2 9

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position Running back

Height 5-11

Weight 200

Recruitment

Offered on Aug. 23, 2021

No visit yet

Offers

Miami

Texas

West Virginia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball at the time of posting

