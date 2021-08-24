Cancel
Mariposa County, CA

Man hospitalized after shooting in Mariposa County, deputies say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
One person was shot late Monday afternoon in the parking lot behind the Pizza Factory in Mariposa County.

Deputies are looking for the suspected shooter who has been identified as Kenny Patterson, a man in his mid 20's wearing a red or orange shirt.

Invesigators say this appears to be an isolated incident, and school lockdowns in the area have been lifted.

The victim was taken to a Valley hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

