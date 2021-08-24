Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Two recognized for stopping drifting boat in Cape Coral canal

By Megan Myers
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to an incident Sunday afternoon after a woman fell off a boat and dislocated her shoulder.

The woman told fire crews her boat was drifting out of the canal toward the river and that her 91-year-old mother, daughter, and dog were still on the boat and unable to start the engine.

When the woman fell off, she accidentally ripped the key out of the ignition and broke the kill switch.

Two other boaters, Brittany Harris and Jessica Ralston, saw the boat drifting on the water and decided to use their boat to catch the drifting boat, secure it, and tow it back to the dock.

CCFD crews gave Harris and Ralston a Community Recognition Coin for their actions.

