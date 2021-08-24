Saints' Jameis Winston-Marquez Callaway connection already looks in midseason form

Jameis Winston hasn't yet been named the Saints' starting quarterback, but his connections with wide receiver Marquez Callaway already look pretty dangerous. First, it was a 43-yard bomb down the middle of the field from Winston to Callaway. Then it was a quick 29-yard strike near the left sideline, capped off with a one-handed grab for another score. When the two walked off the field in the first quarter on Monday, both had done some serious damage against the Jaguars in their preseason game.