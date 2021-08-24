NFL Taking DC Defenders Name? The Rock Interested In Buying CFL Team?

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an awful lot of sports cancellations and postponements last year and early this year, but with the increased availability and uptake of vaccines, that had seemed to be less of a threat for ongoing and upcoming seasons. The spread of the more-infectious and more-transmissible Delta variant, combined with decisions by many not to get vaccinated, has made that more of a question, though. Last month saw some notable MLB postponements, and this week’s already seen a CFL game postponed thanks to COVID spreading through the Edmonton Elks (that’s now up to 14 positive tests), and questions about what’s ahead for the NFL following the news that nine members of the Tennessee Titans (seven players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, plus head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach Craig Aukerman) have now tested positive for COVID. Here’s more on the Titans’ story from Turron Davenport of ESPN: