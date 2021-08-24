Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Taking DC Defenders Name? The Rock Interested In Buying CFL Team?

By Mark Perry
xflnewshub.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential Buyer Of The CFL’s Stampeders Has XFL Connection?, Detroit Lions Sign QB Jordan Ta’amu , The NGL has Completed its Rebranding into the UFL, & more. Plus, your emails & social. We are live Mondays on YouTube @ 8 pm ET. JOIN US ON OUR DISCORD CHANNEL. Get in...

xflnewshub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Defenders#Cfl#The Rock#American Football#Detroit Lions Sign#Ngl#Google Podcast#Iheart Radio#Xfl Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
Footballthecomeback.com

The CFL has barred its teams from signing Jacob Ruby, the Elks’ lineman released after misrepresenting vaccination status

The Canadian Football League rarely takes the step of officially banning all of its teams from signing a particular player, but we’ve seen that a few times over the past decade. Cases there include Ray Rice, Justin Cox, Jerome Messam, Teague Sherman, and Johnny Manziel, with most of those cases involving domestic violence or other criminal charges (Manziel’s only involved him breaking some unspecified condition of the agreement that let him come to the league). And now, the CFL has put Jacob Ruby (the Edmonton Elks’ lineman released Tuesday for a “breach of COVID protocols,” reportedly over misrepresenting his vaccine status) on that list, as Dave Naylor of TSN reported Wednesday:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Landon Dickerson-era is finally upon us

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Landon Dickerson 37th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, it turned quite a few heads in the City of Brotherly Love. Now sure, some quibble with the idea of selecting an oft-injured offensive lineman with such a premium pick and would have preferred a player like Creed Humphrey based on their floor alone, but when you can grab a player with “generational potential” in the second round you sort of have to do it, right?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos Veteran Player Surfacing In Growing Trade Rumors

The Denver Broncos boast one of the deepest, most talented secondaries in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Although that’s widely regarded as a good problem to have, it may leave one veteran cornerback without a spot to fill this fall. As a result, the Broncos might be in...
NFLPopculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Names 6 Teams With “No Chance” At Playoffs

Every team in the NFL approaches the regular season with a “Super Bowl or bust” mentality. However, there are always a few teams that deep down have no chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. On Friday, NFL reporters Mike Florio and Charean Williams revealed which teams they believe have “no...
NFLurbanmatter.com

Tips To Pick a Winning NFL Team

The Super Bowl is perhaps one of the biggest spectacles in sport. The National Football League holds this event every year, where two teams from the National and American conferences play against each other for the chance to be crowned the champions of football. To get to the Super Bowl, teams play the regular season, with the top teams qualifying for the playoffs, which ultimately leads to the final, which is the Super Bowl.
NFLThe Ringer

NFL QB Buys for the 2021 Season

Mike runs through the some notable NFL QBs and discusses their card values heading into the season before briefly talking Albert Pujols’s card values and whether he might be a good buy late into his legendary career. Next, Kristina from Card Ladder joins the show to talk about the huge Fanatics deal and what it means for the hobby long term, what Kristina’s time at Card Ladder has taught her about the card market, and how she likes to collect cards. Then they close the show with some mailbag questions.
NFLthespun.com

NFL Insider Names 6 Teams Headed For “Ugly” Seasons In 2021

It’s slightly easier to predict which teams will be good in a given NFL season than which ones can be bad. Injuries and bad breaks can turn a 10-win team into a 10-loss team in the blink of an eye. But one NFL insider believes that six teams are likely headed for “ugly” seasons this coming year.
NFLthecomeback.com

NFL and CFL COVID-19 outbreaks with Titans and Elks raise some concerns for fall football seasons

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an awful lot of sports cancellations and postponements last year and early this year, but with the increased availability and uptake of vaccines, that had seemed to be less of a threat for ongoing and upcoming seasons. The spread of the more-infectious and more-transmissible Delta variant, combined with decisions by many not to get vaccinated, has made that more of a question, though. Last month saw some notable MLB postponements, and this week’s already seen a CFL game postponed thanks to COVID spreading through the Edmonton Elks (that’s now up to 14 positive tests), and questions about what’s ahead for the NFL following the news that nine members of the Tennessee Titans (seven players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, plus head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach Craig Aukerman) have now tested positive for COVID. Here’s more on the Titans’ story from Turron Davenport of ESPN:
NFL247Sports

Mel Kiper Jr. releases first 2022 NFL Draft big board

The college football season is about to be fully underway and the NFL season is soon to follow. Fans across the country of all teams and leagues have waited for months for the return of the sport and now it is finally here. But as the sport gets back in action, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is already looking ahead to the offseason.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Taking Advantage of the 2021 NFL Schedule

A common rule of thumb for fantasy players has been to completely ignore the NFL schedule and just draft the best players. It’s a long season. The schedules and bye weeks will take care of themselves. While that has worked for us most years and most people won’t give this...
Sportsxflnewshub.com

When Will the Elks Play? CFL Week 4 Preview, BC Lions Sale | The Markcast Episode 55 – CFL Sellouts?

We preview week 4 of the CFL this week with Tim Baines talking the Ottawa REDBLACKS home opener vs. America’s CFL team the BC Lions, and Tim Capper shares his analysis on the Montreal Alouettes at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. We also cover the latest on the Edmonton Elks inability to play against the Toronto Argonauts because of an outbreak on the team and discuss the latest happenings around the CFL league when it comes to player and fan protocols and what commissioner Randy Ambrosie has to say on the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy