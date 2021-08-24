Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Witnesses advocate for critical race theory to be taught in schools at Monday hearing

By Karly Balslew
Columbia Missourian
 10 days ago

Lawmakers and Missouri residents discussed critical race theory at a hearing Monday in Jefferson City. The informational hearing held by the Joint Committee on Education lasted roughly two hours, with seven witnesses testifying about their stances on the hotly debated topic to a panel of lawmakers. Witnesses advocated for critical race theory or supported reinforcing the concepts of diversity, inclusion and equity awareness.

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Critical Race Theory#School Districts#The Missouri Independent#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Related
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Colorism claim in a world of whiteness raises big questions

About a week ago, an African American man told me he believed he was discriminated against in a hiring process here in Columbia. The interesting thing to me in his claim was that he did not believe he did not get the job because he was a Black man per se, but because he was a dark-skinned Black man. He was, according to him, a victim of colorism.
Texas Statetpr.org

Fronteras: Ethnic Studies Classes Can Be Taught In Texas Schools. The Controversy Over Critical Race Theory May Complicate Things.

It’s been nearly three years since the Texas State Board of Education approved its first ethnic studies course, Mexican American Studies. It was a long, rocky road for the approval of MAS, and its passage opened the door for other ethnic studies. The SBOE approved creation of an African American studies course in April 2020, which was modeled on a course developed in the Dallas Independent School District.
Public Healthkisswtlz.com

Feds open civil rights probe into states barring school mask mandates

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into states barring school mask mandates to determine whether those rules discriminate against students with disabilities who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. The Education Department sent letters to the top school officers in...
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Here’s why fear of ‘critical race theory’ is drawing suburban Cleveland parents to school board meetings in protest

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Lori Bendall had enough. During the Aug. 11 Chagrin Falls school board meeting, residents browbeat administrators and board members for 45 minutes. More than one demanded to know why information about a $15,000 payment to a consultant for a diversity and equity plan was not released after a public records request. Explanations that no harm was meant and that board members are not aware of every expense in a roughly $32 million budget were not enough.
PoliticsWKRC

20 attorneys general sue Biden over school & work transgender, LGBTQ issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with 19 other state attorneys general, Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing guidance on school and work transgender issues, guidance which they say threatens women's sports and student and employee privacy. Lead by...
Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Legislative Committee to Hold Hearing Today about ‘Critical Race Theory’

Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. The Missouri Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education is holding another hearing today (Monday) about critical race theory. Critical Race Theory refers to a 40-year body of academic study that says racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions and legal systems. It is taught largely in higher education, but some opponents of the teaching, especially conservative Republicans, say it is being taught in some Missouri K-12 schools and having a negative impact on students. State Representative Trish Gunby, a Democrat from Ballwin, says the generation in power is finding ways to circumvent history.
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Debate over critical race theory — not taught in Akron schools — won't stop equity work, leaders say

As the head of social studies education in Akron Public Schools, Adam Motter swears he loves it when people call him asking if the district teaches critical race theory. They've called about once a week for the last two or three months, he said, hardly a flood of complaints but definitely an uptick in the number of community members who have taken a sudden interest in the district's social studies curriculum.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Columbus Conversation on Critical Race Theory

The polarizing and often heated debate around critical race theory and broader issues of education on race and racism will hopefully take a new form Tuesday night with a Columbus Conversation on the topic. The Columbus Conversation: An Honest Discussion of Critical Race Theory will begin at 6:30 p.m. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy