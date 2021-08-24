Letter to the editor: Gambling in NP is a sucker’s bet

If beyond God’s love, grace and forgiveness there is an absolute, it is the “fool’s errand” of North Platte embracing the gambling industry. The notion that an industry in pursuit of that all too common “sucker born every minute” is going to share its wealth with anyone but itself is the epitome of foolishness. The pittance the gambling industry dangles in front of its victims as their profit is not coming out of its pockets — but theirs.