'Stability of the Dave Doeren era paying off in spades': N.C State's success on recruiting trail shows decade long growth of head coach

Todd Willert sat alone at the Marriott hotel bar in downtown Greensboro, sipping a cocktail and eyeing the man who had just taken a seat next to him. Willert, the head football coach at East Forsyth High School since 2003, had made the trip in February of 2017 to the annual N.C. Coaches Association clinic still flying high from another deep playoff run. His program had won at least 10 games in the previous five years, and his players — most notably four-star safety Khalid Martin — had begun to pick up Division I offers.