John Cena Updates WWE Fans On Future After SummerSlam, But I Can't Tell If It's Good News Or Not

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the result of WWE's SummerSlam 2021. Read at your own risk!. John Cena didn't have what it takes to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, which meant the world was robbed of his historic 17th title victory. Of course, Cena would likely get another shot to win that title in the future if he's up for it, but will Cena take another opportunity? The superstar posted a recent message on social media about his future in the WWE, though I'm not sure what to make of it.