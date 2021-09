Fourteen months ago, Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford announced his plan to transfer to the University of Arkansas in hopes of getting a fresh start. Due to the old transfer policy, he had to sit out all of last season but was able to give the eligible players on defense a good look while working with the scout team each week. In less than two weeks, Crawford's long wait for his fresh start will come to fruition when he plays his first game in a Razorback uniform against the Rice Owls in Fayetteville on Sept. 4.