Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Save BIG on Your Next Disney Cruise With These Offers!

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been keeping a close eye on any updates and information about Disney Cruise Line lately. We’ve shared information about their COVID-19 testing requirements, their updated mask policy for guests taking photos, and their latest cruise cancellations. And now we’ve got some more news. If you’re planning a potential Disney Cruise Line adventure for the future, a number of NEW discounts have just been announced that you might be able to take advantage of!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Cruises#Bahamian#U S Military#Dfb#Disney World Trip#Join The Dfb Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
Lifestyleallears.net

What the NEW Disney World Annual Passes Will COST

Disney World Annual Passes will be returning SOON!. Previously, Disney had shared that Annual Pass sales would resume prior to the 50th anniversary on October 1st. Today, we learned that they will be resuming on September 8th! Along with a date, Disney also shared that they would be debuting four NEW tiers for their Passholder system.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

You May Be SHOCKED By Disney World’s Park Pass Availability Next Week

Can you believe we are just a little over one month away from the start of the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Disney World? It feels like we’ve been talking about the celebration for years, but October 1st is right around the corner!. Before we can get there, however, we still...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
PetsWDW News Today

Bambi and Thumper Joining Disney Fab 50 Character Collection

Bambi and Thumper will be part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Roy Conli, producer at Disney Animation and Disneynature, announced their gold statue on social media today. Bambi and Thumper will be on display in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As always,...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Skyliner Ornaments Float Into EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Four new Disney Skyliner ornaments are now available at EPCOT. Just like ornaments that came out a few years ago, these have a shiny exterior with Disney characters peeking out of the gondola “windows”. Ratatouille Skyliner Ornament...
TravelWDW News Today

Disney Wonder Will Resume Sailing on October 1 From San Diego

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the Disney Wonder will begin sailing again starting October 1, 2021. It will sail out of San Diego, with three-night cruises stopping in Ensenada, Mexico, and four-night cruises stopping in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Disney Cruise Line has subsequently canceled the Disney Wonder sailings...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Lifestylecruisefever.net

Live on Princess Cruises: What It’s Like On the Cruise Ship

Yesterday, I embarked on a seven night cruise to Alaska out of Seattle on Majestic Princess. This cruise is special for me as it is my 50th cruise and my first full sailing to Alaska. What is it like to cruise on Princess Cruises right now?. This is my fifth...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

Royal Caribbean is bringing back their popular WOW Sale as they continue to restart cruises on more of their cruise ships. Royal Caribbean’s biggest, boldest sale is coming back starting on August 12. The cruise line has restarted cruises from several ports around the U.S. with plans for more ships to come back on line over the next few months. Royal Caribbean is expecting all of their cruise ships to be back in service by early 2022.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What You WON’T Be Able to Do in Disney World Next Week

There have been some updates in Disney World recently with hotels and attractions finishing up refurbishments!. There are still a few closures to keep in mind, though. We’re looking at all the Disney Parks and hotels to see what’s going to be closed this week in Disney World!. As far...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Here’s Why It’s ESSENTIAL to Check Disney World Park Hours!

If you’re heading to Magic Kingdom today, we’ve got an important reminder for you!. When planning your Disney World vacation, one thing you should keep an eye on is the park hours for each day of your trip. Even though park hours often follow a pretty consistent pattern, there might be exceptions that can throw you for a loop!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Haven’t Been to Disney World in 5 Years? Here Are the BIG Things You Need to Know

If you haven’t been to Disney World in a few years and you’re going back soon, let us first say — congratulations!. We’re sure that you’re very excited to plan your “magical” vacation! Awesome rides, delicious snacks, favorite characters, and spectacular entertainment…who wouldn’t be? But there are a few things that you need to know before you go, and today we’re sharing that list with you!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Disney Cruise Line Adds Dates for December of 2022

Disney Cruise Line has seen many changes recently!. With the pandemic, cruises were canceled for a long time, but the first official trip since the closures just recently set sail. A new cruise ship, the Disney Wish, is coming soon and bookings for voyages in 2022 are now open. And Disney just opened bookings for even more cruise trips, this time for December of 2022!

Comments / 0

Community Policy