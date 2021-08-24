Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA, NORTHWESTERN OTERO AND EAST CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Brevard County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Brevard County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Brevard County; Orange Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Orange Counties through 800 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Playalinda Beach to near Kennedy Space Center to near Bithlo. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Titusville, Wedgefield, Port Saint John, Christmas and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELLSWORTH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Kansas.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for east central Kansas. Target Area: Geary; Morris Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geary and northwestern Morris Counties through 730 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Grandview Plaza to near White City to 5 miles northwest of Wilsey. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include White City, Dwight and Parkerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Buffalo County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Buffalo; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Kearney County in south central Nebraska Southern Buffalo County in south central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Odessa, or 10 miles southwest of Kearney, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Minden and Heartwell. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 259 and 292. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rain will continue across the midcoast counties through midday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 447 AM EDT, A cluster of thunderstorms produced flash flooding earlier this morning across the Falmouth to Hyannis corridor. Another cluster of very heavy rainfall will move int the region shortly. This will result in more flash flooding between 5 and 730 am this morning. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Norfolk County, MAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Norfolk SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM FOR RHODE ISLAND AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTHEAST CONNECTICUT AND SOUTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS Small streams continue to recede and flooding has eased in most urban areas. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HAMPDEN COUNTY At 142 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Granby, Southwick, Sturbridge, Monson, Southampton and Hadley. At 118 AM in Southwick Massachusetts, a trained spotter reported that Kine Road is flooded and closed. A Brook is out of its banks and flooding the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Monmouth, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Western Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central New Jersey...including the following areas Eastern Monmouth and Western Monmouth. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Flash flooding continues across the watch area from earlier heavy rainfall. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, flooding will still pose a threat for the next few hours.
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the, until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 447 AM EDT, A cluster of thunderstorms produced flash flooding earlier this morning across the Falmouth to Hyannis corridor. Another cluster of very heavy rainfall will move int the region shortly. This will result in more flash flooding between 5 and 730 am this morning. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, southeastern Beauregard, northwestern Acadia, central Calcasieu and southern Allen Parishes through 645 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Reeves to 6 miles northwest of Iota. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Eunice, Jennings, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Oberlin, Elton and Fenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 33 and 68. Interstate 210 near mile marker 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the past hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Flagstaff, Downtown Flagstaff and Flagstaff Mall. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Schultz Creek and the Rio de Flag. This also includes washes in the Sunnyside neighborhood of northeast Flagstaff. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction.
Grand County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, the burned areas on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, the Colorado River above Shadow Mountain Reservoir, the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Lake.

