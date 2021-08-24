Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HAMPDEN COUNTY At 142 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Granby, Southwick, Sturbridge, Monson, Southampton and Hadley. At 118 AM in Southwick Massachusetts, a trained spotter reported that Kine Road is flooded and closed. A Brook is out of its banks and flooding the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
