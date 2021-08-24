Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN