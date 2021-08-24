Man flees from police, charged with felony escape
Shamokin Dam, Pa. – A man in Snyder County received a felony charge for attempting to escape from police custody. Alexander Schaffner, 24, of Shamokin Dam, allegedly led Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove on a short foot chase Thursday morning right before they attempted to place him in a patrol vehicle. Troopers were called at 1:20 a.m. to a residence at the 2000 block of N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam for a report of a domestic altercation.www.northcentralpa.com
Comments / 0