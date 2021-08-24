Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Man flees from police, charged with felony escape

By Melissa Farenish
northcentralpa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShamokin Dam, Pa. – A man in Snyder County received a felony charge for attempting to escape from police custody. Alexander Schaffner, 24, of Shamokin Dam, allegedly led Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove on a short foot chase Thursday morning right before they attempted to place him in a patrol vehicle. Troopers were called at 1:20 a.m. to a residence at the 2000 block of N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam for a report of a domestic altercation.

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Selinsgrove, PA
Crime & Safety
Snyder County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shamokin Dam, PA
County
Snyder County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Local News#Northcentralpa Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy