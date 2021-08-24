Cancel
REVIEW: A Popular Disney World Ice Cream Spot is Now Serving MILKSHAKES!

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all milkshake fans! BoardWalk Ice Cream in Disney World has a new menu addition. Maybe you’ve already tried the Candy Corn Milkshake in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and you’re looking for your next Disney World milkshake to try. Well, you’re in luck! BoardWalk Ice Cream just added milkshakes to the menu! And you know what’s better than trying only one milkshake? Trying TWO milkshakes!

Comments / 0

