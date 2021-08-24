REVIEW: A Popular Disney World Ice Cream Spot is Now Serving MILKSHAKES!
Calling all milkshake fans! BoardWalk Ice Cream in Disney World has a new menu addition. Maybe you’ve already tried the Candy Corn Milkshake in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and you’re looking for your next Disney World milkshake to try. Well, you’re in luck! BoardWalk Ice Cream just added milkshakes to the menu! And you know what’s better than trying only one milkshake? Trying TWO milkshakes!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0