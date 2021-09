NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Police Union has issued a response in regards to the news that staffing changes will soon take place at Station 3 in the city’s North End. On Friday, August 27, officers were informed in an email from Police Chief Paul Oliveira that effective at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, there would no longer be desk officers at Station 3, located at 781 Ashley Boulevard. The news came following word of the impending closing of the downtown Station 1, which already moved out desk officers, although a New Bedford Police spokesman told WBSM that Station 3 would not be closing.