Brown Trout Bonus Payments Increasing September Through October. Receive a $300 Bonus per Fish Containing a PIT Research Tag!. LEES FERRY, AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce that beginning September 1, 2021, the Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest Program will add an additional $300 incentive to encourage anglers to catch and keep brown trout in the Lees Ferry Reach below Glen Canyon Dam. Currently the National Park Service (NPS) is making a $33 payment for each brown trout over six inches long that is harvested and turned in at the Navajo Bridge Visitor Center. For the months of August through October, an additional $50 is paid to each angler for every 3 brown trout harvested each month.