It was the video seen around the world that in a few seconds captured the sheer chaos and desperation at the airport in Kabul as thousands of people tried to get inside to escape the Taliban. Amid the mass of people, the video showed how a toddler was suddenly lifted up and a Marine grabbed the baby by the arm and passed the child to someone behind him. The video quickly went viral as many interpreted the scene as an example of how families were willing to part with their children to give them hope of a better future. But the military later clarified that the baby had been reunited with their family.