Local high school cross country teams break out the 2021 season at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational
AMERICUS – After a long, hot summer of training that included endurance runs, speed work, hill work, interval training and other types of drills, not to mention maintaining a healthy diet, the boys and girls cross country athletes from the area’s four local high schools: Sumter County, Southland Academy, Schley County and Furlow Charter, along with other schools from around South Georgia, converged on the SCPRD athletic complex on Saturday morning, August 21 to open the 2021 season at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational hosted by the Furlow Charter School.americustimesrecorder.com
Comments / 0