Morrison middle schooler part of Oklahoma squad to win Little League Softball World Series

Aleigh Tucker is your typical 13-year-old growing up in a small town in Central Oklahoma – a two-sport athlete known by pretty much everybody in town.

However, this Morrison middle schooler is different.

This 13-year-old, who grew up on and around a softball diamond in a town of just over 700 people, is one of just 13 girls in the world who have a distinctive title.

Tucker is a 2021 Little League Softball World Series champion.

The Morrison eighth-grader was a part of the Oklahoma team that become the first Little League team from the state to make the World Series – by going undefeated at the Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas – and went on to win the title in Greenville, North Carolina, last week.

“My favorite memory was probably just hanging out with all the girls in the hotel and the bus rides,” said Tucker, who played travel ball with many of the players on the team.

Tucker saw limited time during pool play, but when the brackets were set, she was given a chance in the starting lineup.

The middle infielder, who said her more natural position is shortstop, got the call to start at second base for the team’s run through the bracket portion of the tournament.

And she made the most of finally getting her shot.

Tucker went 4 for 12 in six tournament games, with her best performance at the plate being in the quarterfinal game against Arizona, in which she went 2 for 2 with an RBI – one of two for the Morrison native in the tournament.

“It wasn’t nerve-wracking because down in Waco we were also on TV, so we just weren’t as nervous to be on TV at the national level,” said Tucker, who also plays basketball. “So we didn’t have to keep our energy up and we just pulled through.”

In that same game, Tucker made a web gem – diving to prevent a grounder from getting out of the infield and getting a force-out at second in a scoreless game that otherwise would have given Arizona a runner in scoring position – that is available to watch on the Little League website.

“It was pretty big for me because in pool play I didn’t really get to go in that much,” Tucker said. “But when we started going in the bracket, I got put in to try to show myself and why she put me in there.”

The highlight is made available by ESPN broadcasting the Little League Softball World Series, which gave many back in Morrison and throughout Oklahoma the opportunity to watch the journey of the softball squad from the Sooner State.

Fortunately for Tucker, much of her family made the trip to North Carolina to watch play in person – though one grandmother, fresh off an ankle surgery, took advantage of the TV broadcast – including her parents and siblings, along with the more mobile grandparents.

“My dad hasn’t flown since the ‘50s when he had to go pick up my aunt because she was being rebellious, but he flew there (the Little League Softball World Series) – he drives everywhere, but he was like, ‘Bags are packed!’ after the regional,” said Elizabeth Tucker, Aleigh’s mom. “I was like, ‘We got a couple of days still.’”

For Elizabeth, the Little League Softball World Series experience – which Oklahoma won in a 9-1 run-rule over Virginia with Aleigh hitting a double and scoring a run – was a culmination of watching her daughter play softball from a young age in Morrison.

Before she was even able to swing a bat, Aleigh was running around the Morrison ballfields while her father was a youth coach and her mother ran the concession stands. She took advantage of all the levels of softball in Morrison over the years until about a year ago when she took the next step in her softball career by joining a travel team out of Tulsa – the Tulsa Elite.

Through her connections in travel ball, she took part in the tryouts in Muskogee for the Oklahoma Little League team that would sweep the country and state by storm over the past month.

“Driving three times a week – sometimes four times a week – to make the practices and tournaments in Muskogee, it put a lot onto us, but we knew she wanted it and so that made us want it,” Elizabeth said. “… What got me was the amazing outpouring of support and knowing this was the first time in Oklahoma history that the team has ever made it to the World Series.”

But like the humblest of champions, she isn’t as into the celebrity status that has come with becoming Oklahoma’s first Little League softball team to not only make the World Series – and then to go on and win it.

When the team’s flight arrived back in Tulsa – where they received a championship welcome from family, friends and the local TV stations – a celebration was also awaiting her in Morrison. The community was prepared to line the highway cutting through town with signs and balloons to welcome home their national champion – including the Morrison Cafe putting a congratulatory message on its marquee outside.

But Aleigh had something else in mind.

“We tried to surprise her with a hometown celebration – her friends were gonna come out of school, we were gonna line the highway – and before I even landed in Oklahoma City, she was asking if she could go play ball,” Elizabeth said. “How do you tell her ‘No, you can’t go play ball’ because she just thought we were heading home. So we had to change the plans … and they took all the signs and put it up in our interior hallway and took all the balloons and put them in her bedroom.”

And continuing to play ball has extra meaning in Morrison.

The Morrison High softball won the 2019 Class A state fast-pitch softball title, and advanced to the 2020 state tournament – losing in the first round – and most recently won the Class 3A slow-pitch state championship back in the spring.

Aleigh is looking forward to joining the high school program next year, bringing her national experience on ESPN to the small-town team – of which the high schoolers have already congratulated their middle school star for her success.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Aleigh said. “Next year is when I’ll get to join it and everything, which should be pretty good.”