Denton County, TX

Day's Hardware to change name, expand under new ownership

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 10 days ago
Buy Now Day's Hardware in Denton Center will be changing its name and moving to a larger space in the strip center.  Al Key/DRC

Day’s Hardware on University Drive will become Denton County Hardware and move to a larger space later this year as it comes under new ownership, the company announced last week.

Currently located in Denton Center at 618 W. University Drive, the hardware store will move to the former Tuesday Morning and Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center storefronts in the same plaza. The new location, expected to open in December, offers triple the space inside and will allow the retailer to add a 6,000-square-foot garden center outside.

Denton County Hardware’s bigger location will also offer expanded inventory in departments like outdoor power equipment, grilling, plumbing and paint, co-owner Alan Walter said. New products will include Weber grills, Toro mowers and Milwaukee power tools, as well as Benjamin Moore paint.

The decision to relocate came down to demand for a full-service hardware store in central Denton.

“You look in this part of town and they do a great job here, but they just have a small store and it limits what they can carry,” Walter said. “We feel like there’s a demand for the products that you typically have at a hardware store that they can’t carry — it’s a long way to the nearest Home Depot or Lowe’s.”

Walter and partners Jason Blevins and Tom Knox, has taken ownership of the store from Barry Day, who will continue on in a staff role.

“We’re trying to build on what they have here and just expand the offering and keep the service they’ve always had,” Walter said.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

