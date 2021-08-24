NEWS: Disney World and Unions Reach Agreement on COVID-19 Vaccinations For Cast Members
Health and safety measures have continued to change for Disney guests and Cast Members. Recently, the face mask rules changed to require guests to wear masks indoors at the theme parks after the CDC updated its guidelines. In July, Disney announced that salaried and non-union employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Disney and Union leaders have come to an agreement on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.www.disneyfoodblog.com
