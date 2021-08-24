Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Springs, GA

1 of 2 suspects in murder outside Sandy Springs Kroger surrenders to police

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivIwY_0bao9v2700

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One of two men wanted for the murder of a 22-year-old man in the parking lot outside a Kroger in Sandy Springs has turned himself in to police.

Cortney Demar White, 35, surrendered to police Monday in connection to the murder of Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Mabiaku, White and Devonte Lavonne Childs, 25, met in the parking lot to conduct a drug transaction. At some point during the interaction, shots were fired, killing Mabiaku and injuring another man.

White has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say Childs is still a fugitive and should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
72K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Kroger#Fugitive#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Maybe an ounce’: Authorities find 20 pounds of pot at Tennessee woman’s home

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators in Tennessee apparently did not believe a woman’s comments carried much weight. According to the 15th Judicial Drug Task Force, Peggy Brewington said there was “maybe an ounce” of marijuana on her farm, WZTV reported. Instead, officers found dozens of marijuana plants and 20 pounds of the drug, the television station reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chicago dad fatally shot shielding daughter from gunman, family says

CHICAGO — A Chicago man fatally shot in an ambush on Wednesday while taking his daughter to school was able to shield the 7-year-old from gunfire, his family said Thursday. Travell Miller, 33, was stopped in traffic at about 7:30 a.m. CDT when a man got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department. Miller was struck by four bullets and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

MIAMI — (AP) — A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday. Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy