Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Juvenile charged in death of 61-year-old Winston-Salem woman

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIh8c_0bao9Qri00

Winston-Salem police said a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, first responders found Donna Blackmon inside a home, where she had been shot.

Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations division took over the homicide investigation.

This is the 21st homicide in the city in 2021.

If you have any other information call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Police#Criminal Investigations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy