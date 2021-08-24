Juvenile charged in death of 61-year-old Winston-Salem woman

Winston-Salem police said a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, first responders found Donna Blackmon inside a home, where she had been shot.

Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations division took over the homicide investigation.

This is the 21st homicide in the city in 2021.

